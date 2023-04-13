State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $153.01 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

