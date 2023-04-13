State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Masimo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Masimo Trading Up 1.1 %

MASI stock opened at $191.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $192.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Masimo’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

