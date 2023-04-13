State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NOV by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,465,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

