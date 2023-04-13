State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,308.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.