State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 404,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

