State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $277.28 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $287.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,353 shares of company stock worth $8,789,293. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.