State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 424,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after buying an additional 163,391 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,995,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.9 %

CZR stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Caesars Entertainment

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.