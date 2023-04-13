State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,800. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

