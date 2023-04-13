State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Shares of LSI opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

