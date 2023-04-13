State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

