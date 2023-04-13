State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,591,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166,314 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources Profile

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

