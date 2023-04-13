State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,709,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

