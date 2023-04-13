State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,603 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

