State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.14.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

