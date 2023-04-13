State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rollins by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ROL opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

