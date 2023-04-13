State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.74%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.