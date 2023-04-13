State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after acquiring an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,702,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.