State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after buying an additional 51,663 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $59.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

