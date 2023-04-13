State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $248.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $139,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock worth $11,192,344. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.