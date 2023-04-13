State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $306,666,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,340,000 after purchasing an additional 168,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

