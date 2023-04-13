State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.