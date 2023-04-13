State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,667,000 after purchasing an additional 636,031 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

