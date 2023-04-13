State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $190.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.92 and a 200-day moving average of $206.08. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.