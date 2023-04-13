State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

