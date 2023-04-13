State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.