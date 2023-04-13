State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.1 %

RHI opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $118.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.