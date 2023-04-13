State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Middleby by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,838,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $21,366,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $163.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.