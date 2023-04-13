State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $21,799,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $223.25 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.38.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

