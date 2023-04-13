State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 37.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

