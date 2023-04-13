State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,782,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,020,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

WEX Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at WEX

NYSE WEX opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

