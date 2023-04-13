State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

Shares of LEA opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.84. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

