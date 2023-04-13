State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TTEK opened at $143.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

