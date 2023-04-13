State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

