State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,762,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 566.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after buying an additional 383,444 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 35.1% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,048,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 58.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,007,000 after buying an additional 141,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.