State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Cognex Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

