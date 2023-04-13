State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,600 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

REXR stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.22%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

