State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 78.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AGCO by 58.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $124.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.02. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $147.00.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.