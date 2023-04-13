State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

