State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $137.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.



