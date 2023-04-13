State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $244.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 230.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

