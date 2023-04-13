State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

