State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $71,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

