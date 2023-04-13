State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $52,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

