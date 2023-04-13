State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.