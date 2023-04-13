State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

