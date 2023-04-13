State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,499 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $418,851,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after buying an additional 678,867 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,495,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $99,369,000 after buying an additional 475,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

