Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Stericycle by 117.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

