Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 136,687 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
