Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 136,687 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

