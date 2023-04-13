Strid Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,843 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.