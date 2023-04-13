Strs Ohio Acquires 199 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $655.38 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $670.94 and its 200 day moving average is $599.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

